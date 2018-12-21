;
Loblaw recalling icicle lights over potential defect

Loblaw Companies Limited is voluntarily recalling a set of LED icicle lights because of a potential manufacturing defect.

The affected lights are the Life at Home Indoor 50 Count Icicle Microdot lights, with the UPC 058703561861 and model number RKPO-UL05010001P44-1

847 units of the product were sold between Sept. 1 and Dec. 20, 2018 at the following locations:

Fortinos, Loblaws, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Valu-Mart, Your Independent Grocer and Zehrs.

The company says they’re recalling the lights out of an abundance of caution.

No other lights are affected.

 



