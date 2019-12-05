Loaded handgun, drugs seized in early morning police raids in Halton

Three men have been arrested after Halton police seized drugs and a firearm during a four month long drug investigation.

In the early morning of Dec 5. plain clothes officers executed search warrants at residences and businesses on Eighth Line in Halton Hills, Caulfield Cres. in Mississauga, and Steeles Ave. and Ferguson Dr. in Milton.

A loaded handgun, cocaine, oxycodone, xanax and $6,500 in cash was seized.

Carlos Jebaili, 33, Mekhail Mekhail, 32, and Brent McGrail, 31, are facing numerous drug related charges. Jebaili is also facing three firearm charges.