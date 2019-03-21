Loaded gun found hidden in car linked to Hamilton shooting

A 24-year-old woman has been charged after a gun was found inside a vehicle police believe is connected to a shooting in Hamilton last month.

Kendra Omega Davis, of Hamilton, was arrested after officers located a loaded handgun inside her 2016 Nissan Altima. Investigators executed a search warrant on the vehicle and found the 9mm handgun within a hidden compartment inside the car.

She is facing several gun-related charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

Police allege the car was used to transport two men accused in a shooting on Barton St. on Feb. 22 to and from scene.

Omega Davis’ boyfriend Tyrell Edwards-Lafleur was arrested on March 18 and charged with attempt murder with firearm, robbery with firearm, possession contrary to order, point firearm and intimidation in connection with the shooting.

Noah Hope is facing robbery with firearm and fail to comply with recognizance charges.

Police say they are still receiving data and reviewing video surveillance footage and additional charges may be laid.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Mike Ebert at 905-546-416.