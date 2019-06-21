;
Loaded gun, drugs and cash seized during traffic stop in Oakville

Category: Halton, Local
A Brampton man has been charged after police found a loaded gun, drugs and a large amount of cash during a traffic stop in Oakville.

Police say officers spotted a vehicle going 160 km/h on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) near Third Line around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

They followed the vehicle off the QEW and pulled it over near the intersection of Dorval Dr. and Speers Rd.

Officers arrested the 23-year-old driver for stunt driving and noticed a small amount of marijuana inside the vehicle.

A passenger was also placed under arrest after officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun, crack cocaine and over $10,000 in cash.

The passenger was later released and the driver was charged with several offences including careless use of a firearm, tampering with serial number, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.



