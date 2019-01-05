Lincoln New Year’s Levee

The City of Lincoln rang in the start of 2019 with their annual New Year’s levee.

The Fleming Centre was busy this afternoon as Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton introduced the new city council.

There was also free ice skating as well as plenty of food and drinks to go around.

The levee also served as an opportunity for the mayor to mingle with residents to discuss the year ahead.

Easton says one of her main priorities continues to be the redevelopment of the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital.