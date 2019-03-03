Lincoln County Humane Society puts 35 rescue dogs up for adoption

Today through Monday, Lincoln County Humane Society is taking adoption applications for all dogs, but specifically for 35 that were rescued from South Korea.

Our best friends, locked in cages. Farmed for consumption in South Korea, but across Asia, momentum is building to end the dog meat trade and Humane Society International is on the front lines.

All in all, Humane Society International have shut down 14 dog meat farms, saving these animals from some pretty horrific conditions.

The rescues were found malnourished, some with tumors, poor coats and horrible teeth. Humane Society International provides several vaccines before the dogs are flown to North America and given every thing they need. At the Lincoln County Humane society, potential owners are lining up to give these pups a forever home.

Adoption fees for the little buddies are $385. Those selected through random draw would also have to pass a background check and if you own a dog already, Lincoln County Humane Society would set up a meet and greet between your existing pup and potential new one.