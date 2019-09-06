LINC eastbound lanes closed this weekend for maintenance

By
Chantel Grillo
-

All eastbound lanes of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (LINC) will be closed this weekend to complete much needed maintenance.

Weather permitting, the times are planned for Friday September 6 at 9:30 p.m. until Sunday September 8 at 11 p.m.

Maintenance will include repairs to the asphalt , shave and pave resurfacing, clearing of catch basins, new reflectors and repairs to signage.

The closure will start from Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway/Mud st to Mohawk Rd. There will still be access on the LINC between Mohawk Rd and Highway 403.

Motorist should allow extra time and plan alternate routes this weekend.

