LINC eastbound lanes closed this weekend for maintenance

All eastbound lanes of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (LINC) will be closed this weekend to complete much needed maintenance.

Weather permitting, the times are planned for Friday September 6 at 9:30 p.m. until Sunday September 8 at 11 p.m.

Maintenance will include repairs to the asphalt , shave and pave resurfacing, clearing of catch basins, new reflectors and repairs to signage.

The closure will start from Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway/Mud st to Mohawk Rd. There will still be access on the LINC between Mohawk Rd and Highway 403.

Motorist should allow extra time and plan alternate routes this weekend.