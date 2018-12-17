Legislature to hold emergency session to prevent strike at power utility

An emergency session will be held Monday at Queen’s Park to introduce legislature aimed at preventing a strike at one of the province’s major power utilities.

The Progressive Conservatives will table a bill that would stop job action by about 6,000 workers at Ontario Power Generation (OPG).

Members of the Power Workers’ Union rejected a contract offer from OPG last Thursday, putting them in a legal strike position as of Dec. 26.

Government House Leader Todd Smith announced the emergency session in a statement Friday evening — just over a week after lawmakers rose for their winter break.

Energy Minister Greg Rickford said early Friday the government was prepared to take any steps necessary to safeguard the province’s power supply.

According to The Canadian Press, the organization that manages Ontario’s power system said in a statement Friday that a strike at OPG would put the system’s reliability at risk.