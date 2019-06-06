Legislature Set for Extra-Long Summer Holiday

Ontario’s provincial politicians are ready to pack up for the summer and not return to the legislature until October 28th, after the federal election.

Normally, they break in early June and return soon after Labour Day. But the Ford government says it has moved at an unprecedented pace over the past year, passing almost twenty bills. Government House Leader Todd Smith says politicians will spend the summer working hard on developing new policies that will be introduced in the fall.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says premier Doug Ford either wants to spend time campaigning for Andrew Scheer federally, or wants to hide until after the October 21st election.