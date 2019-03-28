;
Legal Pot Shops to open Monday

It’s a race to the finish line for many of the 25 provincially approved retail pot shops.

Officially, they can open on April 1st but not everyone will be ready.

Outside, final touches are being made at the Niagara Herbalist. The approved retail pot shop in St. Catharines is one of 25 locations across the province and they say they will open on Monday.

Maxime Bonilla is co-owner of the family-run business. He says they’ve put in 15-hour days just to meet the April 1st deadline.

In Halton, the City of Burlington says Relm Cannabis Co. on Fairview Street near Walkers Line will be open Monday.

Choom Cannabis in Niagara Falls won’t open on Monday. There is still work to do inside and they have plans to open before the end of the month.

According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, all 25 applicants are at different stages in the process.

They say it’s too early to determine exactly how many stores will actually open Monday, those who are late will face penalties.

Licenced operators and authorized stores have to meet legal and regulatory requirements before being approved and before opening day have to pass provincial inspection.



Legal Pot Shops to open Monday

