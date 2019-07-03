;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Lee Iacocca, creator of the Ford Mustang, dies at age 94

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: World
Tags: chrysler, death, ford, Lee Iacocca, Mustang


Lee Iacocca, the man who pulled Chrysler from the brink of bankruptcy in the late 1970s, has died at the age of 94.

He passed away in his Los Angeles home due to complications with Parkinson’s disease

Iacocca introduced longer warranties, lower prices and the world’s first minivan. He’d taken a salary of a dollar at Chrysler, but made millions in stock options.

He persuaded the American government to bail out the company with a billion dollars in federal loans — which he paid back after making the company profitable again.

Before heading to Chrysler, he worked at Ford where he developed the Ford Mustang in the 1960s. A 45th anniversary special edition Mustang produced in 2009 was named for him.

Iacocca retired in the early 1990s.



LATEST STORIES

73-year-old Oakville man arrested in relation to sexual assault of a youth

Lee Iacocca, creator of the Ford Mustang, dies at age 94

On the grill

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php