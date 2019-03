The Harlem Globetrotters not only put on a pretty great show, they also know how to make people feel pretty special. They are coming to Hamilton and St. Catharines next month, but they always pay a visit to town in the lead up to the show to hang out with young kids aspiring to play basketball. This morning Tim Bolen was with Champ from the Harlem Globetrotters at Bennetto School to teach the kids some fun tricks.

Follow on Instagram & Facebook