Lead singer of Spirit of the West dies of Alzheimer’s

John Mann, the lead singer of Spirit of the West has died of early onset Alzheimer’s disease at age 57.

Mann was diagnosed with the disease seven years ago. The four-time Juno nominee was also an actor. He had on-stage roles in Miss Saigon and Les Miserables, and had a recurring role on the CBC series Intelligence. It was trying to learn lines for an audition that Mann first realized he was having memory problems.

The band’s publicist Eric Alper says Mann was surrounded by friends and loving family until the end.