Laverne and Shirley star Penny Marshall dies at 75

Penny Marshall, who starred alongside Cindy Williams in the hit TV comedy “Laverne & Shirley” and then became a successful director, died on Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home, She was 75.

Marshall was the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million. “Big” starred Tom Hanks and grossed $150-million. Her other films include Awakenings and A League of Their Own.

“Laverne & Shirley” originally ran from 1976 to 1983 but continues to be seen in syndication on many stations including CHCH-TV.

Marshall was married twice, first to Michael Henry from 1961-63, the second time to actor and director Rob Reiner from 1971-79. Both marriages ended in divorce.

Penny Marshall was diagnosed with lung and brain cancer in 2009 but seemingly made a complete recovery. The cause of her death has been reported as complications from diabetes