Last two Zellers stores to close

Hudson’s Bay says it will close the last two Zellers, located in Toronto and Ottawa, in January.

The company says the move comes after careful consideration and that the company regularly evaluates store performance and other factors which sometimes leads to closures.

It is not known how many employees work at the two locations, but eligible employees will receive packages and the company will offer transfer opportunities.

Zellers opened its doors in 1932 with a dozen stores in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.