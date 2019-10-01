Last hot day of 2019

We are well into the fall of 2019, but it won’t feel that way today.A last burst of summer-like heat is about to hit Ontario, but it will only last one day. Temperatures are set to reach the high 20’s today with humidex readings into the upper 30’s. The last time temperatures were this high to welcome October was in 2002. Hot, humid conditions like this are ofte accompanied by thunderstorms and that is expected to be the case today. Storms are expected late in the afternoon and evening ushering in cooler, more seasonable temperatures for the rest of the week.
