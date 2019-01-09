Last day to give input on licensing pot shops in Hamilton

Wednesday is the last day to give the City of Hamilton your opinion on retail cannabis stores.

Last month, city council opted to defer a decision on whether to allow licensed pot shops wanting to take time to get feedback from the public.

The survey asks whether or not respondents support having retail pot shops in Hamilton and if they have any concerns about locations.

Municipalities have until Jan. 22 to opt in or out of licensing brick-and-mortar shops.

They can choose to opt in at a later date but won’t get the same funding they would if they say yes right away.

You have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to do the City of Hamilton online survey.