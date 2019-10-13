Larry O’Brien trophy makes a stop in Hamilton

A unique experience in Hamilton brought the iconic Larry O’Brien championship trophy to town.

The Toronto Raptors in partnership with dairy farmers of Ontario launched a trophy tour bringing it to eight communities in Ontario.

A big gold truck made a stop outside First Ontario Centre and fans of all ages were able to get up-close and take photos with the Larry O’Brien championship trophy.

The same trophy that was awarded to the Toronto Raptors after winning the 2019 NBA championship for the first time in team history.