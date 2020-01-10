Largest Harry Potter store in the world to open in New York

Muggles and wizards rejoice! The largest Harry Potter store in the world is heading to New York.

A massive, three-story ‘Wizarding World of Harry Potter’ store will open this summer in the heart of Manhattan.

Warner Brothers says the store will include brand-new products that have never been sold before including a new line of magic wands.

The store will also feature interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities.

There’s no opening date as of yet but more details are expected in the coming months.