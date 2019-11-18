Labour woes persist in Ontario’s education system

The union representing Ontario’s high school teachers will release results of their strike vote today. The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) is in a legal position to strike as of today. But, five days notice is required before they can walk off the job. This is the latest possible labour disruption in Ontario’s education system. Elementary teachers are set to start a work-to-rule campaign later in November and Catholic teachers have voted almost unanimously in favour of strike action if necessary.