Kitchener man dead after collision in Haldimand County

Posted:
Category: Haldimand/Norfolk, Local
Tags: crash, haldimand county, opp


A Kitchener man, 34, is dead, after an early morning collision between a car and a commercial vehicle in Haldimand County.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 56 just north of Concession 4 Lane shortly before 7 am. They say the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

“What we know from our investigation so far is that commercial motor vehicle was travelling northbound on Highway 56, a sedan was travelling southbound. According to a witness, the sedan travelled into the northbound lane, colliding with the commercial motor vehicle.” said Rod LeClair from Haldimand County OPP.

Police say the truck hit a utility pole, knocking out power to a few nearby homes. The driver was taken to hospital with injuries, but is expected to be okay.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the crash.

Highway 56 was closed between Haldibrook Road and Haldimand Road 9, while police investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call OPP.



