Have a picky eater at home? Chef Dustin Gallagher is here with some amazing kid-friendly recipes you can make at home.

Recipe:Corn Soup With Crispy Tortilla Strips

For the Crispy Tortilla Strips: 2 8-inch whole wheat tortillas, rolled and cut into 1/8 strips 1 tbsp olive oil pinch kosher salt

For the Corn Soup: 4 ears fresh corn, kernels only (approx. 3 cups) 2 1⁄2 cups low sodium vegetable stock kosher salt to taste

To garnish:

1⁄4 cup crumbled feta

pinch chilli powder

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a medium bowl, gently toss together tortilla strips, olive oil and saltto coat evenly. Spread evenly on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake until tortilla strips are toasted and crunchy, about 12-15 minutes. Let cool and set aside.

Add corn kernels and vegetable stock into Vitamix container and secure the lid. Blend on Variable 7 for 1 1⁄2 min, and strain the contents through a fine mesh strainer into a medium pot. Bring liquid up to a gentle boil, simmer until soup has thickened slightly, about 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt and serve hot.

To serve, garnish with each bowl with 1 tbsp crumbled feta, Crispy Tortilla Strips and a pinch of chilli powder.

Recipe: Tomato and Zucchini Focaccia Pizza

For the dough: 2 cups all-purpose flour 1 tsp kosher salt 1 1⁄2 tsp instant yeast 1 cup warm water 1⁄4 cup olive oil, plus additional olive oil for greasing pan

For tomato topping: 8 grape tomatoes (about 1 cup)

4 basil leaves

1 tbsp olive oil pinch

kosher salt

For garnish:

1⁄4 cup very finely sliced zucchini rounds (about 8 slices)

1⁄4 cup grated mozzarella cheese

1⁄4 cupgrated parmesan cheese

Generously grease a 10-inch cast iron pan with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add all dough ingredients to Vitamix container and pulse to form a soft and sticky dough – it will feel quite wet. Scrape evenly into prepared cast iron pan. Cover very lightly with a clean tea towel and let proof in a warm spot until dough has doubled in size and fills the pan, about 2 hours.

Meanwhile, in a clean Vitamix container, briefly pulse together tomatoes, basil, olive oil and salt until just barely blended but still chunky. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 450°F. When the dough has proofed, press your fingers down into the dough, repeating until the entire surface of the dough is dimpled. Spoon tomato sauce evenly over the surface. Top with zucchini rounds, then mozzarella and parmesan. Bake focaccia until crust is golden brown and crisp and cheese is melted and golden, about 20 -25 minutes. Let cool in pan slightly before transferring to a cutting board. Slice and serve hot.