Kia Nurse Aids Wildfire Relief

By
Mike Katrycz
-

Hamilton native Kia Nurse vows to help those affected by Australia’s devastating wildfires. Nurse has been playing for the Canberra Capitals for the past two years. She took to Twitter to say she’ll donate five dollars for every point her Women’s National Basketball League team scores over the next five games. She plans to donate the money to the Salvation Army and the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

