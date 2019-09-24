Kevin O’Leary’s wife charged in fatal boat collision

The wife of Canadian businessman and TV personality Kevin O’Leary has been charged in a fatal boat crash that happened last month.

Linda O’Leary, 56, of Toronto is facing one charge of careless operation of a vessel in the collision that left two people dead and three others injured on Aug. 24.

Police have also charged the operator of the other boat, 57-year-old Richard Ruh of Orchard Park, N.Y., with failing to exhibit navigation light.

According to The Canadian Press, Linda O’Leary’s lawyer, Brian Greenspan, said what happened was “a terrible tragedy” but they “find it regrettable that the OPP has chosen to charged Mrs. O’Leary under the shipping regulations in circumstances where the person has always been a cautious, and certainly experienced boater, came in a collision with an unlit craft on a dark and moonless night on Lake Joseph.”

Linda O’Leary is scheduled to appear in court in Parry Sound on Oct. 29.