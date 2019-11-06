Kevin O’Leary and wife sued in deadly boat crash

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary and his wife Linda O’Leary after a fatal boat crash this summer on Lake Ontario.

In an unproven statement of claim, relatives of an Ontario woman who was killed in the crash are seeking $2 million in damages. They also name the driver and owner of the second boat in the lawsuit.

Two people died and others were injured in August when the O’Leary boat and another collided late at night. Police charged Linda O’Leary with careless operation of a vessel.