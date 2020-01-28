Kestenbaum returns as Stelco CEO

There will soon be a familiar face in the CEO’s chair at Hamilton’s Stelco. A year after leaving the position, Alan Kestenbaum is returning to the post. He has been named as the replacement for current CEO, David Cheney, who is stepping down. Kestenbaum served as Chief Executive Officer from the closing of its initial public offering in November of 2017 until February of last year. He is currently acting as Stelco’s Executive Chairman and will return to the CEO post on February 21st.