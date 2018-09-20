;
Kermit and Miss Piggy remake of ‘A Star is Born’

A Los Angeles-based comedian has pieced together a shot-by-shot remake of romantic drama “A Star is Born” with two legendary celebrities.

Kevin T. Porter’s version of the popular movie trailer features superstar duo Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.

The video shows edited clips of Kermit and Miss Piggy from five of the Muppets movies.

The revised trailer has been retweeted nearly 7,000 times. Check it out below.



