Kawhi returns to Toronto

Kawhi Leonard drew a crowd in his return to Toronto today.
Leonard will receive his championship ring tonight as the L.A Clippers visit the Toronto Raptors for the first time this season.
Leonard led the Raptors to their first NBA title last spring. He signed with the Clippers as a free agent in the off-season
.@CHCHNews @CHCHNews heyyyy man 👋 pic.twitter.com/Yon3fT2UP0
— Phil Perkins (@PhilPerkinsCHCH) December 11, 2019
Phil Perkins is in Toronto and will have a full report tonight on the Evening News.