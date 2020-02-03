Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl 54

The Kansas City Chiefs have broken a 50-year dry spell, becoming the 2020 Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54 in Miami Sunday night.

The Chiefs last won the championship in 1970, when they beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 in Super Bowl 4.

Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to three touchdowns in the final six minutes, as the chiefs overcame a double-digit deficit for the third post-season game in a row.