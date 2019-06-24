;
2017 BEA Winners
Justin Trudeau makes an appearance at the annual Pride Parade

There were tens of thousands of people on the streets in Toronto for the annual Pride Parade, one of the largest in North America. Toronto’s gay village was buzzing with crowds, wearing all colours and waving rainbow flags.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was not in attendance along with Premier Doug Ford who said he would not attend because police weren’t allowed to march in uniform.

Uniformed officers were first banned from the parade in 2017 over concerns of racial profiling, and were banned again in 2018 over criticism the force had not taken the disappearances of several men missing from the city’s gay village seriously.



