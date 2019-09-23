Justin Trudeau makes a policy announcement in Hamilton (VIDEO)

By
Shayla Vize
-

VIDEO: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a policy announcement in Hamilton on Monday. Trudeau is scheduled to make the announcement at 8:30 a.m. at the David Braley Health Sciences Centre before meeting up with Hamilton East-Stoney Creek candidate Bob Bratina to tour businesses in Stoney Creek. He will then head to Niagara Falls where he is expected to visit a local bakery.

