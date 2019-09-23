VIDEO: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a policy announcement in Hamilton on Monday. Trudeau is scheduled to make the announcement at 8:30 a.m. at the David Braley Health Sciences Centre before meeting up with Hamilton East-Stoney Creek candidate Bob Bratina to tour businesses in Stoney Creek. He will then head to Niagara Falls where he is expected to visit a local bakery.
Home News Canada News Justin Trudeau makes a policy announcement in Hamilton (VIDEO)
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Local Weather
Hamilton
light intensity shower rain
22.3 ° C
23.9 °
20.6 °
83 %
6.7kmh
75 %
Mon
22 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
22 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
14 °
Local News
Annual Kidney Walk at Confederation Park
You may be surprised to learn that one in ten Canadians has Kidney Disease. It is treated with dialysis or a transplant, but there...