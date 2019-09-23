Justin Trudeau, Andrew Scheer head to Golden Horseshoe Area

Justin Trudeau and Andrew Scheer will be out campaigning in the Golden Horseshoe Area on Monday.

Trudeau is scheduled to make a policy announcement at the David Braley Health Sciences Centre before meeting up with Hamilton East-Stoney Creek candidate Bob Bratina to tour businesses in Stoney Creek.

He will then head to Niagara Falls where he is expected to visit a local bakery.

The Liberal leader was in Brampton on Sunday where he unveiled a new Liberal policy that would make the first $15,000 of earned income tax-free, and cut cellphone bills by 25 per cent.

Scheer will start the day in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, to make an announcement before heading to St. Catharines to visit a seniors’ home and attend a campaign event.

On Sunday, the Conservative Leader promised more robust services for veterans, and to clear a backlog of benefit applications within two years.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Leader Elizabeth May take their undercard battle to Atlantic Canada, where Singh will introduce a new “star candidate” in Bathurst, New Brunswick, and May will make an announcement in Fredericton.