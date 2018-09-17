Girl, 6, subject of Amber Alert found safe in Saskatchewan

A young girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan has been found safe.

RCMP says six-year-old Emma O’Keeffe was located safe within the same city she went missing.

“The child was found at approximately 6:45 a.m. and is being provided with medical attention at this time,” said RCMP in a post on Facebook.

O’Keeffe, a young girl with autism, epilepsy and who is non-verbal, was in the back of her family’s SUV when it was stolen outside a strip mall in North Battleford.

The young girl was secured in a child seat in the vehicle when it was taken Sunday around 5 p.m. after the girl’s mother left it running and went into a business.

Her family made a tearful plea for her return on Facebook early Monday. “We just want her home so please bring her back,” said Emma’s mother in a video on Saskatchewan RCMP’s Facebook page. “Please bring her back safely and call 911 as soon as possible. We love her.”

Police said they do not know the identity of the suspect, but believe it was an abduction by a stranger.