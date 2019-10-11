Just one ticket remains for Michelle Obama’s Hamilton visit

Michelle Obama’s incredibly successful book tour comes to Hamilton today. She’ll touch down at Hamilton’s John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport this afternoon. the tour has been described as the most successful book tour ever. Obama’s book is called ‘Becoming.’ It is a memoir about how she found her voice and describes her time in the White House. The Hamilton Chamber of Commerce invited her to the city. The First Ontario Centre website indicates there is just one ticket remaining for tonight’s event. It’s priced at $330.