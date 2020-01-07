Jury selection begins in Weinstein trial

Jury selection is going forward in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial in New York after a judge denied a defence request for a “cooling off period” the morning after prosecutors in Los Angeles brought new charges against him. The 67-year-old disgraced movie titan shuffled into the courthouse Tuesday with a walker. Jury selection could take weeks. The trial involves charges that Weinstein raped a woman in 2013 and forcibly performed a sex act on

another woman in 2006. Weinstein has said any sexual activity was consensual. The start of his New York trial comes after Los Angeles prosecutors charged him Monday with sexually assaulting two women there during Oscar week in 2013. Weinstein has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.