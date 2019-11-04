Jury selection begins in trial of man accused of shooting Yosif Al-Hasnawi

Jury selection begins Monday in the murder trial of a Hamilton man accused of shooting a 19-year-old Good Samaritan in 2017.

Dale King is charged with the second-degree murder of Yosif Al-Hasnawi. The Hamilton teen was shot in the stomach just steps away from his lower-city mosque while trying to help an older man who was being accosted by two men.

Witnesses told CHCH News paramedics assessed Al-Hasnawi’s wound but kept reassuring bystanders he had only been shot by a pellet gun. They alleged both police and paramedics claimed the teen was faking his injuries and believed he could stand up on his own.

The teen was brought to hospital nearly 40 minutes after paramedics arrived on scene and died a short time later.

The two responding paramedics, 29-year-old Chris Marchant and 53-year-old Steven Snively have also been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life. Marchant and Snively both had their employment terminated by the City of Hamilton.

James Matheson, 20, was also arrested in connection with the shooting and pleaded guilty last year to obstructing justice on the night Al-Hasnawi was gunned down.

