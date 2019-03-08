;
Jury deliberating in the James Scordino murder trial

A jury in Milton has been deliberating since Wednesday afternoon on whether Fort Erie man James Scordino is guilty of the first degree murder of 56-year-old Angela Skorulski in 2017.

The two knew each other from the elevator business. Both were being sued by the University of Toronto, Skorulski had a counter claim against Scordino.

Police uncovered deleted messages that suggest Scordino asked to see Skorulski in person February 13, 2017, to give her a letter that would absolve her of wrongdoing. It read in part: “I double-billed, I falsified invoices, I ordered parts not required and Angela didn’t know about this.”

The crown says the letter was a ruse, that Scordino was planning to murder Skorulski to help his chances in the 1.5 million dollar lawsuit.

Surveillance footage from her Oakville apartment shows the last time Angela Skorulski was seen alive.

Skorulski’s body was not found for weeks, but she never used her phone, computer or did any banking after Feb 13th. Her last messages were to Scordino.

She had been shot at five times; one bullet went though the window and another the floor, one grazed her head, another went through her cheek. The last shot detectives believe was fired with the gun pressed against the back of her head.

Police searched Modern Elevator in Hamilton, where Scordino worked. They found a revolver registered to Scordino’s grandfather tucked into a ceiling tile, Skorulski’s DNA was on the gun. They also found a bag of clothes stained with Skorulski’s blood, they match the clothes Scordino was wearing on February 13th.

Skorulski was still wearing her February 13th outfit when her body was found.



