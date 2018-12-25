JP Motor Van give away

;
Burlington’s JP Motor Sales held its annual Christmas van giveaway for another deserving individual.
This year’s recipient was Carla Hakim, a Milton mother of four with a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Hakim was nominated by her friends as someone who is always looking out for other people despite being terminally diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer 18 months ago.

Hakim was emotional after winning the van.

The van, presented to Hakim is a 2016 Dodge Caravan, with a retail value of $16 000, and will be a reliable vehicle for the family.



