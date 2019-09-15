Joseph Brant Museum opens it’s doors to the public

For more than 30 years, it was a well-known fact that the Joseph Brant Museum in Burlington needed an overhaul. The “new” Joseph Brant Museum was open to the public for the first time and the renovations are dramatic.

Construction of the original building began in 1937 to honour Burlington’s first citizen, Joseph Brant, a Mohawk, and British Army Captain.

The new facility not only features the historic Brant House, but it has a state of the art exhibition and programming space. Director Kimberly Watson says visitors will experience something totally new.

The Joseph Brant Museum “Transformation Project” began in 2016 when three levels of government teamed up with the Burlington Museums Foundation to make today’s “new” grand opening a reality.