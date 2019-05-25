;
Joseph Brant Hospital Patient robbed while resting in private area

It was a brazen theft that targeted a patient at a Burlington hospital. A woman says she was recovering in the emergency department at Joseph Brant Hospital when a man came into her curtained-off room and stole her belongings while she slept.

She was taken to the emergency room by ambulance in the early hours of yesterday morning, she went alone, and was transferred to a private curtained off area to recover. When a doctor came in to check up on her about an hour later, her things were missing.

Joseph Brant Hospital says a suspicious man was later seen on surveillance footage. Staff say there are no lockers for patient belongings in the emergency area.

Halton Regional Police say they are investigating this incident and know the name and the address of the person responsible for this theft but have not yet made an arrest.

Joseph Brant Hospital says there are guards and surveillance cameras in the emergency department for security reasons, the hospital also says they will consider whether changes need to be made at the hospital.



