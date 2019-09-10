VIDEO: “Joker” with Joaquin Phoenix made its North American premiere at TIFF Monday night. Bob Cowan spoke with some of the stars as they hit the red carpet.
Home News Ontario News ‘Joker’ starring Joaquin Phoenix premiers at TIFF
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Local Weather
Hamilton
broken clouds
12.4 ° C
13.9 °
10 °
93 %
1.5kmh
75 %
Tue
24 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
20 °
Local News
Man sought in Ancaster convenience store robbery
Hamilton police are searching for a man in his forties following an overnight robbery in Ancaster. Police were called to the Circle K convenience store...