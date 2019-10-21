Sylvie Lendvay sits down with our experts to take your questions about the election.
Home News Canada News Sylvie Lendvay will be taking your questions live on Facebook
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Local Weather
Hamilton
broken clouds
13.3 ° C
15.6 °
11.7 °
93 %
7.7kmh
75 %
Mon
14 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
8 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
7 °
Local News
Suspect identified in the murder of Obsa Junedi Mohamed
Hamilton police have identified the suspect in the city's tenth homicide of the year, and have issued a warrant for his arrest. Twenty-nine year old...