Jimmy Kimmel sends ‘Dildo’ hat to CHCH TV’s Brian Wood

CHCH TV’s Brian Wood received a very special – ahem – package from Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday.

The late-night host sent Wood the one-of-a-kind “Dildo” hat that Kimmel’s correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez wore during his visit to the small Newfoundland town of Dildo last month.

Wood made a comment that he would love to have the unique rain hat after a clip of Rodriguez wearing the bright yellow accessory aired on Morning Live.

On Wednesday, the hat was delivered to Wood at CHCH TV’s Hamilton studios with a personalized note stating, “Dear Brian, Please accept this hat as a gift from Jimmy, Guillermo and all your friends at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Rodriguez wrote his own message to Wood on the inside brim of the hat adding, “Enjoy my hat. Love from Hollywood, Guillermo.”

Last month, Kimmel was named the honorary mayor of Dildo after weeks of broadcasting his passion for the community on his show.

The town itself has already seen a tourism boom thanks to what they call “The Kimmel Effect.”