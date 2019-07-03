Jim Beam warehouse fire

A fire destroyed a massive Jim Beam warehouse filled with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon, sending flames shooting into the night sky and generating so much heat that firetruck lights melted, authorities said Wednesday.

Firefighters from four counties responded to the blaze that erupted late Tuesday. Lightning might have been a factor, but fire investigators haven’t been able to start looking for the cause,

No injuries were reported, Chandler said. The fire was contained but was being allowed to burn for several more hours Wednesday

Company officials said they are working with authorities to assess environmental effects.

The distiller hired an emergency cleanup crew and state environmental officials were co-ordinating efforts to control bourbon runoff into a nearby creek that flows into the Kentucky River.

“Given the age of the lost whiskey, this fire will not impact the availability of Jim Beam for consumers,” the spirits company said in a statement.