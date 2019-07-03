;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Jim Beam warehouse fire

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: bourbon, fire, jim beam, Kentucky, warehouse



A fire destroyed a massive Jim Beam warehouse filled with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon, sending flames shooting into the night sky and generating so much heat that firetruck lights melted, authorities said Wednesday.

Firefighters from four counties responded to the blaze that erupted late Tuesday. Lightning might have been a factor, but fire investigators haven’t been able to start looking for the cause,

No injuries were reported, Chandler said. The fire was contained but was being allowed to burn for several more hours Wednesday

Company officials said they are working with authorities to assess environmental effects.

The distiller hired an emergency cleanup crew and state environmental officials were co-ordinating efforts to control bourbon runoff into a nearby creek that flows into the Kentucky River.

“Given the age of the lost whiskey, this fire will not impact the availability of Jim Beam for consumers,” the spirits company said in a statement.



LATEST STORIES

Jim Beam warehouse fire

Telus offering unlimited data

Boeing provides compensation to families

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php