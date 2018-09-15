Jian Ghomeshi goes public with an essay about his past, 2 years after he was acquitted of sex assault charges

More than two years after he was acquitted of four counts of sexual assault, former CBC broadcaster Jian Ghomeshi is a featured writer in the New York Review of Books that explores the fall of men.

The 55-year old magazine has a circulation of over 130 000 and over 2-million Twitter followers.

Ghomeshi details how his life has changed since the trial, that he contemplated suicide and become a hashtag, the first prominent man to fall to the #metoo movement.

Lenor Lukasik-Foss, the director of the sexual assault centre Hamilton area couldn’t believe her eyes,

“Somehow linking himself to this movement that has been so important to survivors so I feel really, really sad for the women hurt by Ghomeshi, I feel really sad for survivors reading this and getting angry.”

When it comes to those women in his life, Ghomeshi says he couldn’t confess to something that was inaccurate, he did confess however, that he was, ” emotionally thoughtless in the way I treated those I dated and tried to date…I levered my influence and status to try to entice women.” The words I’m sorry are no where to be found.

Lukasik-Foss described the 3500 word article as mainly self-serving and was quick to point out how Ghomeshi chose to end his essay,

“Iin the end of the article he talks about meeting a girl on a train in Paris and talking about his European dash and life and not really painting a reflective picture more pseudo reflective.”

The New York review on books say they wouldn’t be supplying any comment on the Ghomeshi essay.