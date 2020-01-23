Billy Mason murder trial delayed

The Billy Mason murder trial was delayed today when a key witness did not show up to testify.

The judge issued a new, valid subpoena today so Carol Ann Eaton will be expected to show up in court on Wednesday to testify as a witness or she will face arrest.

The crown told the judge-alone trial today that he hopes to finish calling evidence next week and then it will turn to the defence, and he doesn’t have to, but lawyer Dirk Derstine said today he does plan to call evidence for the defence.

Whether that includes Jeremy Hall himself on the stand, we’ll have to wait and see.