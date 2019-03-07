;
Jeopardy host Alex Trebex diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. The game-show host shared the news on the Jeopardy YouTube channel:

 

Even though he moved to Los Angeles in the 1970’s, Canadians have always considered Trebek a bit of a national treasure.

He was born in Sudbury and always managed to make sure that a good number of questions about Canada get into the show.

We visited Trebek on set back in 2013.  It was at a time when his health had already been a question mark, having just survived his second heart attack.

 



