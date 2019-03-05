Jane Philpott resigns from the Federal cabinet

Treasury board president Jane Philpott is resigning from the Federal cabinet over the fallout from the SNC-Lavalin affair.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau she writes:

“In Canada, the constitutional convention of cabinet solidarity means, among other things, that ministers are expected to defend all cabinet decisions. Given this convention and the current circumstances, it is untenable for me to continue to serve as a cabinet minister. Sadly, I have lost confidence in how the government has dealt with this matter and in how it has responded to the issues raised. I must abide by my core values, my ethical responsibilities and constitutional obligations. There can be a cost to acting on one’s principles, but there is a bigger cost to abandoning them.

Philpott’s resignation comes less than a month after former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet.

Last week Wilson-Raybould delivered bombshell testimony following allegations that the Prime Minister’s office had improperly pressured her to stop a criminal prosecution of Montreal engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.

Philpott, who is good friends with Wilson-Raybould, says she has serious concerns about evidence of inappropriate interference in the attorney general’s prosecutorial discretion in criminal cases. In her letter Philpott wrote that while she is resigning from cabinet, she will continue in her role as Liberal member of parliament for Markham-Stouffville.