Jane Goodall coming to Hamilton this spring

Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall is coming to Hamilton.

Goodall began her research into wild chimpanzees in 1960 at the age of 26.

Her work shed new light on the animals.

She uncovered that they use and make tools, have emotions and personalities.

She’s still working to educate with various speaking engagements and conservation efforts.

“Jane at 85” and is coming to FirstOntario Centre on Apr. 11.

The lecture focuses on her groundbreaking research into chimpanzees in Tanzania and how their habitats are being threatened.

Proceeds will go to support Jane Goodall’s programs in Canada.

Pre-sale tickets are available now.