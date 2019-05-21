;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Jamie Oliver’s UK restaurant chain collapses

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Entertainment
Tags: Jamie Oliver, Jamie's Italian Restaurants, Oliver


Nearly 1,300 workers may be out of work after celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s British restaurant chain collapsed into insolvency.

Oliver announced Tuesday that the firm had gone into administration, a form of bankruptcy protection.

The company, which operates 23 Jamie’s Italian restaurants in the U.K., has appointed KPMG to oversee the process.

Oliver tweeted he was “devastated” and “deeply saddened” by the outcome. He thanked all the people who put their hearts and souls into the business over the years.

Oliver is known around the world for his cookbooks and television shows. He owns two restaurants in Toronto, at Square One and Yorkdale malls. There is no word on if they will be affected.



LATEST STORIES

Jamie Oliver’s UK restaurant chain collapses

Hamilton man charged with drunk driving after crash on Hwy. 403

Man arrested after pulling knife during argument in Brantford

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php