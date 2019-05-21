Jamie Oliver’s UK restaurant chain collapses

Nearly 1,300 workers may be out of work after celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s British restaurant chain collapsed into insolvency.

Oliver announced Tuesday that the firm had gone into administration, a form of bankruptcy protection.

The company, which operates 23 Jamie’s Italian restaurants in the U.K., has appointed KPMG to oversee the process.

Oliver tweeted he was “devastated” and “deeply saddened” by the outcome. He thanked all the people who put their hearts and souls into the business over the years.

Oliver is known around the world for his cookbooks and television shows. He owns two restaurants in Toronto, at Square One and Yorkdale malls. There is no word on if they will be affected.